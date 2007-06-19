Unconfirmed: More BlackBerry Pearl 2 Details

To follow up on our own BlackBerry Pearl 2 details, Boy Genius Report has their own leak that's telling them what RIM has in store for the second-gen Pearl.First off, BGR is saying the Pearl 2 will have a 3.2-megapixel camera instead of a 2-megapixel camera like we said. Very interesting. Also interesting is the 3.5mm headset jack, as well as an improved Voice Notes app and media apps.

Here are the preliminary, unconfirmed specs:

* 3.2 megapixel camera * Flash improvement and 6x digital zoom * 3.5 mm Headset Jack * External MicroSD slot * SureType device * New keypad technology * 240Ã—260 LCD display * Wi-Fi capable * 64MB of memory * Streaming media support * 4.5 hours of talk time/15 days of standby * Stereo Bluetooth * Windows Media DRM & MTP * New metallic colors * "Top and rear loudspeaker port" * Voice Notes enhancements * A new battery door latch * "Improved Front Receiver Porting" * Improved Lanyard design * Improved Mic with wind protection * Motion Lock * Improved SIM card holder * High speed USB * Improved mechanical design, and build quality

Boy Genius Report