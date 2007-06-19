Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Unconfirmed: Leaked Nokia 7900 Shots and Specs

nokia_7900_01.pngThose sneaky Germans over at NokiaPort just got their hands on what looks to be a Nokia 7900 shot, complete with specs. If you can get past the weird triangular dialpad (a result of Nokia letting their second string designers have at it?) there's a 1.3-megapixel camera, 1GB internal memory, QVGA display, quad-band GSM and a Series 40 UI.

It's also a nein for Wi-Fi, FM Radio and external memory, but it's a ja for Bluetooth, Handy-TV (?), and MP3/Video playback. Looks like a low to mid-range phone to us. – Jason Chen

Neues Nokia 7900! [Nokiaport via Into Mobile]

