Unconfirmed: iPhone Data Plan Revealed

Boy Genius has a tip from a "high up source" that the iPhone data plan is going to be around $34.99 to $44.99, have unlimited data, and somewhere between 2000 text messages to unlimited text messages. Oh, and it may just be called the iPlan.

Here's another interesting detail. FedEx is supposedly delivering iPhone shipments on Friday, which means that 6PM release time was totally calculated to make sure there are actually phones in stock when the doors open.

Also, there's going to be teams of FedEx drivers making the iPhone runs—so unless you plan on wrestling two men instead of one to make off with an iPhone shipment, we wouldn't risk it.

iPhone data plan dubbed the iPlan? [Boy Genius Report - Thanks Tim!]