In case you've been considering an HD DVD player, Best Buy and Circuit City are both offering two free HD DVDs with the purchase of an Xbox 360 HD DVD drive (up $59.95 in value, which is decent). And if you consider Jackson's King Kong a real movie, you are scoring three free HD DVDs with purchase.

Ain't nothing wrong with that. Deal ends with this week.

Best Buy Deal Circuit City Deal [via 360fanboy]