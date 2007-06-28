TWISTER Really Immerses You in its Display

You think your plasma TV is impressive? It isn't. This is an impressive display: the TWISTER 360-degree rotating 3D display. It allows you to be immersed in a fully 3D video environment without the use of special glasses, although I'm not sure if it would go that well in your living room. You have to stand inside the TWISTER for it to work, which would make family movie night a challenge. But when you're inside, the displays rotate around you at 1.9 revolutions per second, showing a different display to each eye and creating the illusion of a 3D image. It's a long ways off from being for sale at Circuit City, but I wouldn't mind taking it for a spin sometime to see if it works as well as they claim.

Product Page [via Coolest Gadgets]