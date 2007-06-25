Twilight Turtle, Planetarium You Snuggle

Once proud to have grown up with the NES and slap bracelets, we're officially jealous of our own children who will get to play with toys like the Twilight Turtle—a stuffed animal that projects the stars onto the ceiling.

Available in green, amber and blue-lit versions, the Twilight Turtle displays a range of the sky including 8 constellations. A timeout feature automatically shuts of the turtle after 45 minutes of use, so the batteries won't burn out while your little angel/poo machine is sleeping. At $32.99, it could be a small price to ward off the infamous Boogie Man.

Amazon Link [via uberreview]