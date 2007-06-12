Twiddle Speakers Make Your Music Embarassing

Oh, phew. Here's a stupid product I can make fun of. Maybe this morning was just a fluke.

Hah! Look at this speaker! It has arms that wave around when you play music! It's like an updated version of one of those singing/dancing Coke cans that your "fun" uncle got you for Christmas when you were 8 and ended up gathering dust in the closet starting on December 27th. Also, it's called the Twiddle, which is embarrassing for everyone involved.

Bam! Still got it.

