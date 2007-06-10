Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Turtle Beach Ear Force AK-R8 Gaming Headset: The Eight Means Eight Speakers

tbakr8.jpgWhile it's not packing the force feedback boom of Ben Heck's recently unveiled AudioFX Pro 5+1 gaming headset, Turtle Beach's latest 5.1 surround sound USB headset (also gamer-oriented), the Ear Force AK-R8, will sock your skull with dual sub-woofers and eight speakers. Eight.

Besides sporting a removable boom mic, it features a 10-band, six-channel EQ and allows you to hear outside sounds as well. (Though I'm not sure why you'd want to be distracted by the real world or your girlfriend during a hardcore fragging session.) The $150 price tag seems reasonable for a solid headset, but that could just be because I'm hung up on the eight speakers—the $30 pair on my desk seem so inadequate now. – Matt Buchanan

Product Page [via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles