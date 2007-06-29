Transparent LCD Screen from Active Inc will Transform Shop Windows

Behold what could be the future for display screens in your local shopping emporia: a see-through composite LCD display. Developed by Active Inc, a Tokyo-based company that makes optical components. How does the technology work?

Well, not a lot is known at the moment, but Active Inc's R&D department has been seeing how liquid crystal optical film works as a substitute for traditional LCD backlights. Its stain-glass effect is rather impressive, but I can't see this technology being used for TVs - but that's because I hide things behind my telly that I don't want anyone to clap their eyes on.

By the way, is that Paris Hilton watching the sun set on her media career in the pic?

Active Inc develops See-through LCD screen [New Launches]