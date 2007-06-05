Transformers Speed Dial 800 is Only Phone That Can Kick iPhone's Ass

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

The Speed Dial 800 may not have Mac OS X, a multi-touch screen and an uncanny ability to find seafood restaurants in San Francisco, but it can transform into some kind of robotic cockroach. Unfortunately, it's not a real cellphone but a toy. Bad for Hasbro and good for Apple, because in my book this is the only cell that could actually drive the iPhone out of the market before it is even introduced.

Fortunately it's age 5 and up, so I will be able to spend the $6.99 and pretend that people are actually calling me. Just like I was planning to do with the iPhone, but for a lot less money. –Jesus Diaz

Product page [Hasbro]

