Transcend just announced a shiny new addition to its JetFlash USB lineup in the form of the V90. Available in sizes up to 2GB, the drives start at $27.99 and come in either a mother-of-pearl finish or a fiberglass weave over metal. With the included long chain, the drive can be worn as a necklace and should be a nice workaday alternative to that that Swarovski crystal HeartBeat locket you're eying—right, princess?

Product page [Transcend via Ubergizmo]