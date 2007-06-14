Touchscreen Keyboard for Masochistic Secretaries

This wireless touchscreen keyboard seems pretty counterintuitive to me. I mean, aren't we all in agreement here that touchscreens are a pain to type on? Why would you choose to always type on a keyboard with no tactile feedback? Touchscreens are compromises that we make when we want to save space on our small gadgets, not some luxury item that improves on the original. And even if Apple figured out how to make a usable touchscreen keyboard with their iPhone, which I am more than skeptical about, this thing ain't made by Apple.

