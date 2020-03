HD DVD fans are getting a double helping of good news this morning thanks to Toshiba. Their SD-L912A is not only the first HD DVD-RW drive for laptops, but measuring in at half an inch thick, it's also the slimmest. Sure, it's slow (1x read/write speeds) and faster drives are bound to follow, but for now it's the only option available. It'll be out this July.

Toshiba SD-L912A [Impress]