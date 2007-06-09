Toshiba to Cram HD DVD Into All Notebooks by 2008

It seems like only yesterday Toshiba was showing off their first HD DVD equipped notebook, and now they've decided to make HD DVD standard in all of their notebooks by next year. While this may not be as big of a competitive advantage as Blu-ray in every PS3, it will definitely help out the HD DVD camp with its install base numbers. That is as long as they're smart enough to eat some of the increased costs.

It's nice to finally see some commitment to next-gen drives in something other than video game consoles for once. Now if only we could pick a format and end this video war before the industry goes completely digital anyways.