Toshiba Tecra M8 Brings Core 2 Duo Goodness on the Cheap

prod_tecram8_300-01.jpg If Apple's new lappies are too expensive for your blood and Toshiba's R500 too small, check out the new Tecra M8. It's got a medium-size 13.3-inch screen and a friendlier ($1,399) starting price than both machines. What's under the hood you ask? Let's just say this Centrino Duo-based notebook won't disappoint.

Inside you'll get one of the new Core 2 Duo CPUs, 802.11n, and Intel's Turbo Memory, which can be used to save battery life and bump up your system's performance. The notebook's HDD is also smart enough to park itself when it senses a drop and there's a fingerprint reader to keep everything secure. I'd still choose the R500 over this model, but this is a nice compromise if you don't like ultra-small notebooks. – Louis Ramirez

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

