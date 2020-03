Toshiba has unleashed two killer HD DVD players/recorders in Japan, the RD-A600 and the RD-A300. Both of them record to HD DVD-R and DVD media, but the A600 takes it one step further with its built-in 600GB hard drive. Each model comes with two tuners, HDMI, and FireWire (iLINK) ports. The A600 is going for about $1,600 while the A300 hits the $1,200 price point, which is more than what you'll find here, but then again, we're talking a 600GB HDD here.

Toshiba HD DVD Recorder [Impress]