TorrentSpy Basically Gives Up, Implements Content Filtering System

It was only a matter of time. After being ordered to essentially spy on its users for the MPAA, the virtual shuttering of TorrentSpy was, to appropriately quote Agent Smith, "inevitable." True, for now it's only removing copyrighted content using a automated filtering system called FileRights, but we all know that copyrighted material is its bread and butter, like many, if not most, torrent sites.

While TorrentSpy's only one of a bajillion torrent search sites, given its size, do you guys think this is sign of things to come? Or it's just another bump in the road like the shuttering of Suprnova.org before it?

TorrentSpy begins weeding out copyright content [CNET via CrunchGear]