Top 8 Indicators That You'll Line Up for an iPhone

Many of us are lusting after the iPhone, but are all of us? Are you one of the people most likely to buy a phone when it's released on June 29? Solutions Research Group did an online survey of American consumers last month, and found out some intriguing information about who is actually going to be standing in those long lines at the end of this month. So here they are, the top 8 InfoModo numbers: Who's buying an iPhone? So let's get this straight: you're a rich, college-educated guy with an iPod, probably living in New York or California, and you'll be ditching your cellphone carrier sometime soon.

Digital Life America [Solutions Research Group]