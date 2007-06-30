Today Show Host Fumbles with the iPhone

Check out this iPhone segment on the Today show this morning. Maybe the iPhone's not that easy to use after all. Or maybe the problem is between phone and seat. We have to laugh at the mainstream media's satellite shot, just like from the '60s, trying to show that the iPhone can make calls everywhere, even from New York to frickin' London! But then, with all that satellite tech brought to bear, the anchorette can't even answer that complicated iPhone. It's called a touchscreen, Meredith!