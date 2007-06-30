Check out this iPhone segment on the Today show this morning. Maybe the iPhone's not that easy to use after all. Or maybe the problem is between phone and seat. We have to laugh at the mainstream media's satellite shot, just like from the '60s, trying to show that the iPhone can make calls everywhere, even from New York to frickin' London! But then, with all that satellite tech brought to bear, the anchorette can't even answer that complicated iPhone. It's called a touchscreen, Meredith!
Today Show Host Fumbles with the iPhone
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.