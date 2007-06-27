T-Mobile Introduces HotSpot @Home

The news is that T-Mobile is rolling out a three-tiered HotSpot @Home strategy: • First, there's a pair of $49.99 phones, the Samsung t409 and the Nokia 6086, that can jump from the cellular GSM network to the Wi-Fi network in your home or Starbucks then back again. • Next, T-Mobile is giving anyone who signs up a free D-Link or Linksys router that can be a standalone wireless hub for your home, or an add-on to your network that makes Wi-Fi calling more reliable and less of a drain on the phone's battery. • Finally, it's $10 per month extra for the service, unlimited calls originating from a Wi-Fi hotspot, even if you walk out the door and the call is handed off to the cellular network.

I say this is T-Mobile's long delayed attempt to make good on its Wi-Fi overzeal. I know for a fact that this is something they have been trying to pull off for years, and that the handoff on a cheap little phone is more of a trick than the handoff on a smartphone, not that that's super easy. But three or four years is a long time to wait just to hear that I can buy a special phone to save cash when I'm at home or in a Starbucks, especially when T-Mobile's regular rates are noticeably lower than the heftier competition.

A dear colleague of mine thinks it's a "loser's play", the last chance that the network with no high-speed data service (and no iPhone for its EDGE network) has to get attention. Either way, it's a hell of a week to try and sell it. What it really needs is a test, and that hasn't happened yet, at least not here at the Giz. Stay tuned, and we'll let you know how it feels. For now, check out the press release: