Unconfirmed: T-Mobile HotSpot @Home Launches June 27

Our T-Mobile informant's just tipped us off to the updated release date for T-Mobile's HotSpot @Home service. T-Mobile plans to roll out the service for all retail, online, VAR, Telesales, and Retail Partner Sales on June 27, which means you can get your own unit that Wednesday.

For the uninitiated, T-Mobile @Home is a home Wi-Fi/Cellular router that routes your cellphone calls through your internet connection to T-Mobile and out to wherever you're dialing. It's useful for people who live in No Man's Land and can't get reception inside their houses.

