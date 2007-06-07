Tiny Wee Via Mobile ITX Motherboard to Power x86 Smartphones

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

phone_with_via_mobile.jpgYes, that's a technical term: Via's new Mobile ITX motherboard just presented at Computex is absolutely tiny wee, as you can see here compared to a RAZR. But don't think it's underpowered, because this 3 x 1.8 inches PC comes loaded and ready to power all kinds of x86-compatible smartphones.

It has a 1GHz C7-S CPU with a reduced CX700 north and south-bridge chipset. It will come with 256MB or 512MB of soldered RAM, but the most important impressive thing is that Via has managed to shoehorn a CDMA processor in the package along with an on-board DC-DC converter. The Mobile ITX motherboard powers the Nanobook, which you can see in the gallery and our previous coverage. – Jesus Diaz

Via debuts tiniest motherboard yet [Windows for devices] CNET Gallery [CNET] Via mobo is smaller than a business card [The Inquirer]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
