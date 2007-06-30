Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Tiny Motorcycles, Made From Watches

29042005moto42wtmk.jpgAn advertising agent out of Brazil is the master craftsman behind these awesome miniature motorcycles. Assembled from watch parts and bits of other accessories such as eyeglasses, these motorcycles challenge the ideas of identity and representation, while putting us in the mood to BS about philosophy instead of just calling them "neat". These motocycles aren't for sale—which is all the better since my wife is convinced that despite their small stature, I'd manage to both ride one and be flattened by a car.

Design Page [via gearlog]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles