Tiny Motorcycles, Made From Watches

An advertising agent out of Brazil is the master craftsman behind these awesome miniature motorcycles. Assembled from watch parts and bits of other accessories such as eyeglasses, these motorcycles challenge the ideas of identity and representation, while putting us in the mood to BS about philosophy instead of just calling them "neat". These motocycles aren't for sale—which is all the better since my wife is convinced that despite their small stature, I'd manage to both ride one and be flattened by a car.

Design Page [via gearlog]