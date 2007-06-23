Tinkering with Voice-Controlled Helicopters

Those crazy Brits are flying voice-controlled helicopters now, using a Direct Voice Input system by QinetiQ that lets pilots fly their Gazelle helicopters by simply yelling at them. So far the makers claim 90% "effective speech control" of the helicopter's "non-safety critical avionic functions," but we're just wondering what avionic functions on a helicopter aren't safety-critical. And let's see—to shoot the guns, you yell "bang!", right?

The system is speaker-independent, so it doesn't need to be trained for each pilot's particular voice or way of speaking. Now this means that backseat drivers can actually have some real power. Let's just hope carmakers aren't tempted to try this shit.

Speech recognition technology allows voice control of aircraft systems [Gizmag]