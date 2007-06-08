Three-Screened Laptop is Pretty Sweet

Laptops are much more convenient than desktops in most cases, but there are still some things you can do with a desktop that make laptop users such as myself jealous. Like having three monitors, for example. It's tough to make a portable version of that. Or is it?

This Acme portable computer has two screens that can attack to either side of the main screen, giving you that popular three-screen setup without needing a pesky desktop computer. Sure, it's a bit unwieldy, but it's certainly easier to transport than three LCD flat panels and a tower.

Acme Portable [via Aving]