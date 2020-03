Screw touchscreens. When Superman makes a call, he wants to rearrange crystals and have his father come out in non-corporeal form and tell him that he's doing everything wrong, and if he doesn't hurry and finish dialing, all mankind is doomed.

But if you're not Superman, this designer phone by Tao Ma works like a regular phone, except you push down on the crystals. Makes things tough since they're arranged at odd angles.

Call Me Because You Light Up My Life [Yanko Design]