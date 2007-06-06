Thinkpad Reserve: $5000, June 15th

A reliable source just gave us some more details on the leather-bound Thinkpad Reserve. •The Limited Edition run will go for $US5000 •is being made to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Thinkpad •more will be revealed on June 15th.Right now, all you can do is click around the website, thinkpadreserve.com, which is heavy with images of leather, but nothing else. The password protected flash program has been taken apart by readers, and they've only found a mail-to form to the Razorfish ad agency.

[Thanks Tipster]