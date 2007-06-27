Thinking About Using an iPhone Without Service? Think Again

Reader Alan tips us off to this little note on the bottom of Apple's rate plans page. Alan planned on getting an iPhone but not activating it, only using it as a widescreen touchscreen iPod with Wi-Fi capabilities for Web browsing. Not so fast, says Apple.

The small print on their page says you need AT&T service in order to activate iPhone and iPod features. This leaves the question of whether these features will be active after your two-year subscription is over up in the air, but we'll look in to that. Apple Rate Plans