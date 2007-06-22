The Wrong Way to Handle MacBook Repairs

Backstory: Some guy sends his MacBook into Apple for under-warranty repair. Apple says there's spill damage. Guy claims there isn't. Apple sends it back. Guy smashes MacBook with a sledgehammer.

Seriously? You think Apple, or any other reputable company, would lie about spill damage? You could have asked for photographic evidence of the damage, and if that was vague enough, worked your way up the support chain until someone gave you the repair for free. To us, it's obvious that this guy actually did spill something on his laptop and tried to lie his way through Apple to get a free repair.

