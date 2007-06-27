The World's Highest, Fastest, Steepest, and Longest Zip Line

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

How would you like to crap your pants 918 feet in the air while moving at about 100MPH? If you're planning to travel to South Africa anytime soon, you can achieve that dream.

Take a peek at this video of a record-breaking zipline, which looks almost as scary as the world's highest swing. Although to be honest, I trust the safety harness on this thing a hell of a lot more than I'd trust the one on a Chinese TV tower, at least after seeing how important China thinks safety is in their auto manufacturing.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

