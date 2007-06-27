The World's Highest, Fastest, Steepest, and Longest Zip Line

How would you like to crap your pants 918 feet in the air while moving at about 100MPH? If you're planning to travel to South Africa anytime soon, you can achieve that dream.

Take a peek at this video of a record-breaking zipline, which looks almost as scary as the world's highest swing. Although to be honest, I trust the safety harness on this thing a hell of a lot more than I'd trust the one on a Chinese TV tower, at least after seeing how important China thinks safety is in their auto manufacturing.

