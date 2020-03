Wimote light guns, powergloves and more light guns we can see, but a billiard attachment? That's right, for the low, low price of $13, you get a five piece screw-on pool cue attachment that will make jabbing at the air that much more pleasurable.

Plus, when you're done playing pool and want to switch to tennis, the gigantic pointy stick will make your swings even more deadly to your opponents.

Product Page [GoldneShopvia DCEmu via Kotaku]