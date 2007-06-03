The Ultimate Reset Button

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ultimate_reset_button4.jpg PC power buttons have always been small, traditionally requiring the employment of a young slaveboy with dainty fingers to push for us. That's why the Ultimate Rest Button was born.

Requiring just two wires to install, this gargantuan power button sits on your desk for easy reach/mean coworker pranks. The only catch? Every time you hit the big red button, a random nuke shoots into the sky. Ok, that might not be true, but who knows what the mysterious third wire will be used for when the day comes.

Hit the jump for another shot.ultimate_reset_button3.jpg– Mark Wilson Ultimate PC Reset Button [via newlaunches]

