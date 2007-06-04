Apple iPhone Ads Teasing June 29 Release Date

Here are those Apple iPhone ads, just seen on 60 minutes just now. They all confirm the iPhone's June 29th release date, they all show lots of gorgeous video of the iPhone in use. This video is called "Never Been an iPod", talking about all the new things you can do on the iPhone, like coverflow, widescreen movies, and of course, make calls.

The other two videos are great. One is a better quality version of the "Calamari" video, showing movie playback and Google maps search and call functionality. The other is called "How To", and it shows a lot of iPhone use, and how simple it is to work.

AU: Obviously this isn't our date - we're next year. But the ads and the general interest mean we're posting this. Now go cry into your pillow... or watch the ads. They're pretty cool - do a good job of overcoming how jaded I'm feeling about the non-stop speculation.

Apple has full res, including HD versions, over at the site. They're recommended watching for any iPhone freak.

New iPhone Ads [Apple, thanks Damien]