Apple iPhone Ads Teasing June 29 Release Date

Here are those Apple iPhone ads, just seen on 60 minutes just now. They all confirm the iPhone's June 29th release date, they all show lots of gorgeous video of the iPhone in use. This video is called "Never Been an iPod", talking about all the new things you can do on the iPhone, like coverflow, widescreen movies, and of course, make calls.

The other two videos are great. One is a better quality version of the "Calamari" video, showing movie playback and Google maps search and call functionality. The other is called "How To", and it shows a lot of iPhone use, and how simple it is to work.

AU: Obviously this isn't our date - we're next year. But the ads and the general interest mean we're posting this. Now go cry into your pillow... or watch the ads. They're pretty cool - do a good job of overcoming how jaded I'm feeling about the non-stop speculation. -SB

Apple has full res, including HD versions, over at the site. They're recommended watching for any iPhone freak.– Brian Lam

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

