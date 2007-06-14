The Steampunk Office

Not content with just making steampunk monitors, steampunk guitars and steampunk turntables, the offices of Three Rings Design decide to make their entire workplace steampunk.

Located in SoMa, San Francisco, the office looks like The Nautilus from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, complete with pool table, levers, switches, light fixtures, Dreamcasts, Xbox 360s, and Sony HD LCD TVs. We're not sure curbstomping was on the agenda for Jules Verne, but it was probably going to make it into the sequel.

Head to Wired to see all the other shots.

Finding Nemo at a Game Studio's Steampunk Office Suite [Wired]