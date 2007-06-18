The Sprint Mogul is Here

The Mogul (PPC-6800), HTC and Sprint's Windows Mobile 6 followup to the PPC-6700 we told you about has finally arrived. It definitely improves on its predecessor, but is HTC's latest innovation in its Windows Mobile line the best slide out QWERTY phone yet? Quite possibly.First, the specs. It's got the slide-out QWERTY like the PPC-6700, but it slides out to the right (like the T-Mobile Wing) instead of the left—something HTC's made a conscious decision to switch all its new phones to. It's 4.33 x 2.32 x 0.73 inches, weighs 5.8 ounces, has an Intel PXA-263 processor, 64MB RAM, 256MB ROM, 800MHz and 1900MHz CDMA, EVDO Rev. 0 (upgradeable to Rev. A with a free update next month), 802.11b/g, 1500 mAh battery, microSD expansion slot, 2-megapixel camera, and a 2.8-inch QVGA display.

Its Sprint-centric features are the Sprint Music Store downloads (coming after the launch), On-Demand sports, weather, news, movies, and various Handago apps customized for the provider.

As for how it's better than the 6700, there's 20% longer battery life, twice as much internal memory (256MB vs. 128MB), a thinner body, an internal antenna, higher resolution camera, EV-DO Rev. A (eventually) and the scrolling thumbwheel that people loved on the Cingular 8525.

On paper, it seems to be more than a worthy successor to the PPC-6700. Stay tuned for our hands on to see if it's better than everything else we've seen from HTC, and whether it's worth your $399.