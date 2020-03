Are you a workaholic who travels a lot yet somehow survives without a Blackberry? Well then, this suitcase is for you. It's got a built-in desk, so you can bust out your laptop and work from the terminal when your flight is delayed. Sure, it's awkward, but maybe, uh, you don't have thumbs or something, making typing on a Blackberry impossible.

I bet you didn't think of that, did you? Insensitive jerks.

Product Page [via Book of Joe]