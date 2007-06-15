It's confirmed: the Queen loves the Web. And we have definitive proof. Two, actually. First, Her Majesty has just awarded the Order of Merit to Sir Tim Berners-Lee. That's the most exclusive club in Britain, chaps. It's limited to 24 living members and getting that funny cross is a personal decision by The Lady herself, not advised by any institution.

I don't know what they do when they all meet, probably have tea, plumcake and watch videos of English BDSM, but when you learn that Winston Churchill and Bertrand Russell were members, you get the idea of how important this is for good ole Liz.

Second and definitive proof: we got an exclusive GizmodoShotâ„¢ of the Queen using a MacBook reading her favorite blog, right after the jump.

Now seriously, what do you think is really her favorite site? Your opinion in the comments.

