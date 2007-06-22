The Pirate Bay Launching Uncensored Photo Hosting Service

The Pirate Bay, the torrent site run by sassy Swedes that the MPAA and RIAA hate so much it hurts, has just launched an image hosting service. Unlike other services, it won't take any of your personal information and it won't take your photos down, no matter how "inappropriate" they are.

So go ahead, post that Tubgirl picture that you Photoshopped your friend's face onto, they don't mind. And if you feel like maybe you went a bit too far, you'll have a handy deletion link provided to you, allowing you to get rid of your joke that was, let's admit, in pretty poor taste.

AU: In light of the recent sting on a massive, global child abuse ring, I can't help but worry about uncensored image hosting. I just hope the Pirate Bay crew would use their powers for good if shit like that turned up on their servers — perform some hacker justice on the sick bastards.

BayImg [via CrunchGear and TorrentFreak]