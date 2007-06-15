The Opti-Transcription Steampunk Scanner

Note to gadget designers: wrap your next product in leather, write something in a fake language on it, call it steampunk, and nerds will pay twice as much for it. We're in the middle of some sort of steampunk renaissance, what with the steampunk office, the steampunk monitor, and now the steampunk scanner here to make us feel like we live in an anime movie.

I have got to admit, however, that this scanner is downright beautiful. Fabricator Doc Datamancer plans to offer a small batch of these "Opti-Transcription" scanners in the near future, so get those credit cards warmed and ready.

