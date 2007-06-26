NYT Makes Writing iPhone Non-News Easy

The headline of today's NYT iPhone story was promising: "Hollywood Seeks Ways to Fit Its Content Into the Realm of the iPhone." On the heels of last week's GooTube-on-your-iPhone confirmation and coming from a legitimate newspaper (not, you know, a blog) it seemed like it might contain some actual, you know, news. Not only is there no news, nary a graph in the article has anything to do with the headline.

Consumers want touchscreens. Consumers want more media on their mobile phones. The iPhone's making everyone risk being "left behind" (said not once, but twice). But it's good for the industry. Some executive names in the entertainment industry are tossed around.

That's all dandy, but it's all dandiness we've heard before. More importantly, what does any of it have to do with the headline? Nothing, as far as I can tell. How is Hollywood seeking ways to get into the iPhone's world? I don't know any more now than I did five minutes ago. Gee, thanks New York Times.

Hollywood Seeks Ways to Fit Its Content Into the Realm of the iPhone [NYT]