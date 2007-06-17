Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The Joker's New Ride

clowncarspy.jpgYesterday, Batman fanboy Jason Chen posted a shot of the new Batman costume. Ooohh. Scary. Black. How original. I've never seen black before. Oh wait, black is the color of night. Or even...the color of knight. Blowing. My. Mind.

Today we get a glimpse of how a real hero is gearing up for the new movie. This, in all its unlit, 1st gen digital camera glory, is the Joker's new car.

It might not look like much now, but wait until it goes five rounds with that lame hummer-wannabe Batmobile. Real heroes don't drive around seating for 10 when they only need room for 2. – Mark Wilson

Joker Car [via autoblog]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles