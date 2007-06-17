The Joker's New Ride

Yesterday, Batman fanboy Jason Chen posted a shot of the new Batman costume. Ooohh. Scary. Black. How original. I've never seen black before. Oh wait, black is the color of night. Or even...the color of knight. Blowing. My. Mind.

Today we get a glimpse of how a real hero is gearing up for the new movie. This, in all its unlit, 1st gen digital camera glory, is the Joker's new car.

It might not look like much now, but wait until it goes five rounds with that lame hummer-wannabe Batmobile. Real heroes don't drive around seating for 10 when they only need room for 2.

