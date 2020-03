Who said great gadgets need to be complicated? For instance take a look at the Foot-dustpan. There isn't a circuit, battery or hell even a moving part on the thing. But the

Never again will you have to bend to the ground in order to sweep up. Just shove your foot in between the handles and boom you've got yourself a steady dustpan. Catch a pic of the unit after the jump.

Foot-dustpan by Matthias Lange [Yanko Design]