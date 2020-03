This super-cool project by some dude takes an old newspaper box and hooks up a 17-inch monitor to it so he can get digital headlines every day. Inside the box he stores the monitor, a Mac mini, and speakers/subwoofer for some audio as well. Using AppleScript, he fetches the front-page news of various other newspapers from Newseum so he can get a quick view of what's going on every morning.

See it in glorious video after the jump.

Project Page [design on Deadline via Makezine]