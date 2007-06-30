In The Future, no one will die and everyone will be skinny, but we will still all have horrible credit card debt. Hence Jacob Palmborg designing [big voice]The Credit Card of the Future.

While it's strictly a concept, the credit card uses RFID that's linked to every account you own. It not only allows you to easily control purchases, but the card tracks said purchases and projects your economic status as a result. Plus, the unit features biometric security that could realize the potential of carrying various forms of ID...should the government ever let that happen.

The concept is good—now let's attach the phone and call it a day/real invention.

