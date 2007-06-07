The Best Way to Track Your Packages

I showed this to Pash over at Lifehacker before, but I thought I'd share this with you all as well. If you order a lot of stuff (and you should, since you read Giz), you'll love this Delivery Status package tracker for Apple's Dashboard. Hands down the best package tracker we've seen on any platform, including Yahoo, Google and Vista Gadgets.

Each delivery system is color coded and styled based on their logo, so you can easily see what packages are coming and how many days are left before you get it. We use it all the time, and you know we get a lot of boxes.

Product Page [Mikepiontek]