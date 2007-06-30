We thought it was a little strange that the first person in the AT&T iPhone line didn't know anything about the iPhone, but we're glad to hear that it's not widespread. You see, the people who camped at an Apple store-proper? They know about the iPhone. See as they nail just about all the questions we throw at them and win a T-Shirt in the process.
The Apple Store iPhone Line Campers Are Familiar With the iPhone
