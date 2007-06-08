Thanko's Silent Keyboard Only Makes 6db

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

top_photo.jpgWe seriously don't know how you IBM keyboard lovers get any work done when it sounds like Optimus Prime pleasuring himself with a jackhammer. Us? We like things quiet. Quiet like this Thanko Silent Keyboard. It only makes 6db, compared with the 30db a "regular" keyboard makes. Although we'll still stick to Microsoft's Wireless Entertainment Desktop series for our quiet keyboarding needs, this $33.17 keyboard is good for those who don't take typing quite that seriously.

We also hope it works better than the Thanko silent mouse we had to execute. – Jason Chen

Product Page [Raremonoshop via Gearfuse via Pop Gadget]

