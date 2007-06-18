Thanko Dino-Lite USB Microscope Helps Locate Asian You Know Whats

Thanko's latest wacky invention is an update to one of their old models, a USB Microscope. The new version increases the LED count from 4 to 8, which means that when you're looking at things anywhere from 20x to 200x larger than they usually are, you'll actually be able to see it better than a blind zombie in the dark during an eclipse.

The USB scope hooks up to any Win 2000/XP/Vista machine with a USB 1.1/2.0 port and gives you mindblowing resolutions all the way up to 640x480. It's probably not small enough to fit inside your ear, but it does make reproducing a whole lot easier. How'd you think I had all that room in my pants for those gadgets?

Product Page [Thanko]