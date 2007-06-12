Tayo Sport Urban Ski Skateboard for Extreme City Skiing

Take your skiing to the city streets with the Tayo Sport Urban Ski skateboard, giving you the option of sitting down or hanging ten while you terrify passersby.

If the cops are about to bust you for disturbing the peace, this little extreme conveyance is like a Transformer, folding up small enough to look like an innocent backpack.

If you're really daring, just plop down on your belly, riding this sucker like a luge. Dangerous? Anything for a thrill. But this looks like a vehicle that might find a place on Jackass, The Movie 3.

