Tattle on Fellow Movie Patrons with a Guest Response Remote

Remember the gadget we told you about last year from Regal Cinemas that lets you tattle on your fellow movie patrons? It's available now in select NY theaters. The idea is that you can use this instead of having to walk out of the theater to tell ushers that there's a man on a cellphone/baby crying/minority stereotype yelling at the screen.

All you have to do is press the appropriate button—one for picture, two for sound, three for piracy, and the last for "other disturbance"— and an usher will come in and throw down some minimum-wage justice. Best of all, the users say they won't identify the person who pressed the alert, so you're going to have a lot of people jamming on the button when their neighbor coughs too loud.

High Tech Tattle-Tale Device Hits NYC Theaters [WCBSTV With Video]