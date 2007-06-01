Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Tattle on Fellow Movie Patrons with a Guest Response Remote

moviegadget.pngRemember the gadget we told you about last year from Regal Cinemas that lets you tattle on your fellow movie patrons? It's available now in select NY theaters. The idea is that you can use this instead of having to walk out of the theater to tell ushers that there's a man on a cellphone/baby crying/minority stereotype yelling at the screen.

All you have to do is press the appropriate button—one for picture, two for sound, three for piracy, and the last for "other disturbance"— and an usher will come in and throw down some minimum-wage justice. Best of all, the users say they won't identify the person who pressed the alert, so you're going to have a lot of people jamming on the button when their neighbor coughs too loud. – Jason Chen

High Tech Tattle-Tale Device Hits NYC Theaters [WCBSTV With Video]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles